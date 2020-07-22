Denver police seek strip mall robbery suspect, reward offered

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for information about a robbery that took place last week at a strip mall on Santa Fe Drive.

July 16 Robbery suspect

The incident occurred about 10:05 p.m. on July 16 at 1355 N. Santa Fe Dr.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, about 30-49 years old, and approximately 6 feet tall.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the unsolved robbery. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at: 720-913-7867.