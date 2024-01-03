DENVER (KDVR) — A case review of a man charged in March 2023 by the Denver District Attorney’s Office has prompted law enforcement to ask if additional victims of the suspect exist and if they do, to come forward for the investigation.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office charged Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales, 40, in March 2023 on five felony counts related to two incidents investigated by the Denver Police Department.

The two incidents Alamillo-Gonzales has been charged with are alleged to have occurred in fall 2022 and Spring 2023. They both occurred in the downtown Denver area as bars were letting out.

In one incident, Alamillo-Gonzales is alleged to have forced a woman into his car. The victim fought him for several blocks before he “dropped her off and left the scene,” according to DPD. In the second incident, Alamillo-Gonzales allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and picked up an adult female. He allegedly refused to let the victim exit the vehicle and groped her in a nearby alley.

Alamillo-Gonzales was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping of victims of a sexual offense and/or robbery, two counts of attempted sexual assault with no consent, and unlawful sexual contact with no consent and force/threats.

Alamillo-Gonzales was scheduled to appear in court for these cases on Dec. 7, 2023, but failed to appear.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the DPD Sex Crime Unit at 720-913-6040 or contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-2000. Possible victims are also encouraged to call the Sex Crimes Unit phone number.