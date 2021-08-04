Denver police searching for suspects involved in 17th Street shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police continue to search for two suspects that they believe were involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning near 17th and Chestnut. At least one person was hurt but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The first suspect is described as a black man that was wearing a two-toned white and dark t-shirt along with a fanny pack. The other is believed to be a black woman who was wearing a pink hoodie. Police say she also has black and pink hair and tattoos on her chest and upper right leg.

The suspects are also connected to a white four door sedan that may be a Ford Fusion, but the model year is unknown.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at (720)913-STOP (7867).

