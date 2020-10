DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a 20-year-old woman who was kidnapped early Wednesday morning has been found and is safe.

Police said they suspect 24-year-old Simon Gurule of kidnapping her around 4:30 a.m.

Gurule was located and taken into custody with the help of Northglenn police.

If anyone has any information that can assist us, they are encouraged to call 720-913-2000.