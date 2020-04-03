Denver police searching for suspect involved in large destruction to Denver City property

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects responsible for a large amount of destruction to Denver City property.

The destruction has occurred over the last two weeks.

Currently, police do no have any video, suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Since March 15, there have been more than 60 windows shot out with a pellet or BB gun at five Denver Recreation Centers.

The following Denver Recreation Centers that have been targeted are listed below:

Scheitler Recreation Center – 5031 West 46th Avenue

Central Park Recreation Center – 9651 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Eisenhower Recreation Center – 4300 East Dartmouth Avenue

Cook Park Recreation Center – 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive

Southwest Recreation Center – 9200 West Saratoga Place

If you have any information on the above mentioned crimes, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

