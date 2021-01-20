Denver police searching for burglary suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect wanted in two burglaries that occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The first incident occurred in the 1900 block of South Williams Street. The second incident happened in the 2000 block of South High Street, according to Denver police.

Both locations are just west of the University of Denver campus.

The suspect, pictured above, was chased by people in both incidents. The suspect ran after being confronted.

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.