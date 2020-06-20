Denver police searching for 3 suspects in series of carjackings, shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators track down three people who allegedly committed three carjackings and shot an elderly man on Friday.

According to DPD, the first carjacking occurred about 11:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Oneida Street in southeast Denver.

The second carjacking occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Fairmont Drive.

The third carjacking occurred about 4:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Newport Street. In that incident, an elderly man was shot. DPD described his injuries as serious.

None of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. They are described as the following:

2009 beige Hyundai sedan. License plates: 282SJH

2005 silver Jaguar sedan. License plates: 855LWB

2009 black Mercury sedan. License plates: BAEB14

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.