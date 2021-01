DENVER (KDVR) — A search is underway after several people ran away from a crash that involved one car and a bus near 28th Avenue and North Havana Street.

According to police there were three people who initially ran away from the vehicle. One was taken into custody but two others got away.

Photos shared by the Denver Fire Department show the bus on its side and a vehicle that appears to be a gray sedan.

Denver Fire is on scene of an auto versus bus collision. Multiple people onboard. All passengers being assessed for injuries now. #denverfd pic.twitter.com/RfWR9xQane — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 20, 2021

Details of the crash are unclear, but police say there were no serious injuries reported.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 2700 block of N Havana St. investigating a bus vs vehicle crash. No serious injuries reported. Three people fled on foot from the vehicle, one is in custody and officers are searching the area for the other two. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/CKUeVbP1NR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2021