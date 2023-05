A shooting took place 5/6/2023 at 16th Street and Wazee Street, injuring one man. Photo Courtesy: Denver Police Department 5/9/2023.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a shooting that took place at 16th Street and Wazee Street.

The shooting happened around 1:51 a.m. on May 6, according to DPD.

A man was injured but is expected to survive.

DPD is asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.