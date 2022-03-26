DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an overnight shooting on Larimer Street that killed one man early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Denver PD, officers responded to a call at 2:13 a.m. about a shooting in the 2000 block of Larimer Street. The stretch of road is home to the Marquis Theater and other popular businesses.

When officers arrived, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, no one is in custody, and Denver PD is working to develop suspect information. A motive is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or contact Denver PD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.