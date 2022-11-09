DENVER (KDVR) — An official Amber Alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as the Denver Police Department is searching for Anwar Rhodes and his 11-month-old infant son, Riott Garner.

Police said they were last seen in the 5800 block of East 30th Avenue around Ivy Street at about 11:15 a.m. in the North Park Hill neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said, “Information gathered indicates that Rhodes assaulted the child’s mother and took the infant child from the mother.”

Police said Rhodes is driving a 2006 gray 4-door Audi sedan with duct tape on the front bumper with Colorado plate ALWH70.

Stock photo of possible vehicle

DPD said Rhodes is a 39-year-old Black man, but CBI lists his age as 30 years old. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Garner is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

The description from the flyer DPD sent out has Rhodes as bald, although he has a full head of hair in the photo provided. The CBI alert has him listed with black hair.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, child or Rhodes is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with new information as it’s received.