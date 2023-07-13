A new unit at the Denver Police Department aims to curb auto theft. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is ready with a plan to keep the downtown area safe during a huge weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands to four major events.

Taylor Swift concerts are at Empower Field on Friday and Saturday nights. The Colorado Rockies take on the New York Yankees at Coors Field, and the Cirque du Soleil big tent show is located at Ball Area. And String Cheese Incident is playing three nights of shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Not every fan will get a chance to see their favorite music icon.

“I was hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets but they’re sold out,” said Misty.

Many of those who landed tickets will crowd Empower Field, enjoy the show then merge with crowds from the Rockies games and other events. With less than two miles between the Cirque du Soleil big tent at Ball Arena and Denver’s stadiums streets, bars and restaurants will be jam-packed.

“We are here from Germany, everything was so full and they told me Taylor Swift is in town,” said German tourist Wiebke Schulceesking.

Off-duty police officers will be posted inside venues and others will assist with traffic and any safety issues.

“The off-duty officers are there to respond to or address any safety concerns someone might have which is an important part of this so we do want people to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something that doesn’t seem right and seems a little suspicious we do want them to report that,” said DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman.

Avoid traffic jams, travel responsibly

DPD encourages everyone to enjoy the events but reminds drivers to exercise patience and responsibility.

“(Consider) large volumes of motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists around main arenas,” said Schepman.

Everyone should practice common sense by locking cars, leaving valuables at home, not walking through poorly lit areas and avoiding drinking and driving.

Rides can be scheduled ahead of time through the Uber or Lyft apps, but be prepared for possible surge pricing between approximately 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Information about free RTD rides and schedules can be searched by the name of the event on the Next Ride app.

Swift fans can use the Rally Bus Tour that is providing rides to Empower Field from Broomfield.

Fans can find detailed information about stadium entry, parking and transportation on Empower Field’s website.