DENVER (KDVR) — As thousands flocked to lower downtown in celebration of the Rockies Opening Day weekend, Denver Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in a highly-populated area.

The Downtown Denver Partnership estimated that 300,000 people would be downtown throughout the day. Local businesses and law enforcement were expecting major crowds in the LoDo area as fans were eager to celebrate the first Rockies home opener since the start of COVID-19.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Denver officers arrived on scene in the 2000 block of Market Street in response to a shooting. The stretch of road is known for hosting late-night crowds at bars such as The Gin Mill and ViewHouse.

When officers arrived, they located one man with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital.

At 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers confirmed that the victim is in stable condition and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.