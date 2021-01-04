Photo released of arrested hit-and-run driver who killed 3-year-old in Denver

Mugshot of Jordan Montiel-Velazquez. Photo: Denver Police Department

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police on Monday released the mugshot of the driver who was arrested for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident that killed a young boy on New Year’s Eve.

Jordan Montiel-Velazquez, 23, was traveling southbound in the 400 block of S. Lowell Blvd. on Dec. 31 when he struck 3-year-old Lyndreth Sage Antone. According to a probable cause statement from police, Velazquez failed to stop, render aid or contact police to report the accident.

Following the accident, at 6:34 p.m., an anonymous witness gave the suspect’s vehicle description and license plate, which led police to find the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle.

