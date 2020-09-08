Denver police release information on sexually violent offender

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department (DPD) warns of a sexually violent predator, Leon Keith Moskowitz, who is now residing in Denver.
Moskowitz now lives at 1272 Pennsylvania Street, unit #12, in the Capital Hill neighborhood.
