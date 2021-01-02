Denver police raise reward to $10K to help solve double shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who shot a male and a 3-year-old girl outside a Little Caesars in southwest Denver on Monday night. Police have raised the reward for information leading to a suspect to $10,000.

The shooting occurred at occurred at 2969 S. Federal Blvd. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing red flannel pajamas, and a black hoodie. He is associated with a 2000-2004 red Subaru Outback with its rear plate obscured by a paper sign. Anyone with information on this vehicle or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.