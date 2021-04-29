Denver police planning ahead for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking city residents to celebrate Cinco de Mayo safely this year, with a specific focus on traffic related violations.

The holiday, which celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, is regularly accompanied by cruising events.

DPD will have Federal Boulevard reduced to one lane in each direction between 6th avenue and West Evans Avenue this weekend, May 1, 2, and on May 5.

Drivers participating in cruises are advised that any violations that pose a safety risk, including impaired driving, will be strictly enforced.

To go along with this, DPD said it will be enforcing its juvenile curfew, which means anyone under the age of 18 needs to be indoors by midnight on Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. on other days.