Denver police on ‘turkey patrol’ deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police officers went on a different type of patrol.

It was a “turkey patrol” — not looking for turkeys but giving them out to families in need. It was a very important assignment, cracking down on hunger for Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts — 1,000 to be exact — were packed up by the DPD, AT&T, Walmart and We Don’t Waste. All to be delivered to families in need.

“Really it’s our officers, they interact with the communities seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We get to see this need firsthand,” said Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen.

For the better part of the morning operation, “turkey time” took place.

Keeyonna Dashiell has six mouths to feed, including 5-year-old Drayah, and this turkey’s timing will make all the difference.

The cost for 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners? About $40,000, all donated. Add in the hundreds of hours of volunteer time, bake for approximately three hours and you have got one happy family.