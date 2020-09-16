Denver police: Officers fatally shot man after he pointed airsoft gun that looked real at them, others

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department provided new details Wednesday about the events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers shot Antonio Blackbear, 41, near West 10th Avenue and Inca Street on Sept. 9. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he died early the following morning.

During a news conference Wednesday, DPD said it received a total of 15 911 calls from people reporting a man with a gun in the area. Callers told dispatchers that the man was pointing the gun at drivers.

When police arrived nine minutes later, they found Blackbear pointing his weapon at two people inside a vehicle.

The officers gave Blackbear a command. That alerted him to their presence, and he turned and began walking toward them. According to DPD, Blackbear pointed his weapon at the officers.

Two officers then shot Blackbear. They called for an ambulance and began to assess his medical needs, police said.

A black airsoft gun was recovered from the scene. Police described it as a “realistic replica” of a Glock handgun and said the officers responding believed it was a real firearm.

Both officers had their body-worn cameras activated during the shooting.

One officer began working for DPD in 2013; the other was hired in 2015. Neither had been involved in an officer-involved shooting before.

The incident remains under investigation by DPD, the Aurora Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office.