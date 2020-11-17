Denver police officers deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police officers kicked off the holiday season with the first ever “Grab and Gobble Turkey Dinner Giveaway.” They delivered 600 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“Unfortunately, the need is great every year. However, a global pandemic and economic recession just amplified that our community resource officers in each district have actually identified 100 families they can provide this meal,” Chief Paul Pazen said.

“What’s remarkable about this is as you hear these public health orders and requests that we want socially distanced Thanksgivings moving forward, this helps create that opportunity where folks get a meal they can share on Thanksgiving and beyond.”

The Denver Police Foundation partnered with Walmart and AT&T and “We Don’t Waste.” Arlan Preblud is the Founder and Executive Director of “We Don’t Waste”, a Denver non-profit that redistributes quality food to those in need.

“We have partnered with the Denver Police Department for a couple of years. It’s just an effort on our part to extend our mission which is to provide those less fortunate with food rather than having it go to the landfill,” Preblud said.

Andrina Cisneros was one of the recipients. “This will help a lot. I’m on leave of absence right now. I work at Sam’s club, but my kids are not going to school. This will help a lot cuz I’m not making what I was making when I was working,” she said.

Denver Officer Raul Silvas works as a school resource officer in the Westwood neighborhood, the same area where he grew up. He has taken the time to get to know the children, their families, and their stories and struggles. He said it is rewarding to help families by delivering Thanksgiving meals.

“It’s a good feeling. Something I didn’t have when I came to school here. I know we are there at the school to teach these kids, but they’re teaching me a lot of things too,” Silvas said.

“We work closely with the students and kids at the schools so we’re able to establish relationships. We get to know them on a personal level, we get to see how things are.”

“We are very fortunate we have officers with big hearts that recognize exactly what the needs are and work with our partners in order to meet those needs. This is connecting and reconnecting with the communities we serve to help in this very challenging time we face in 2020,” Pazen said.

The families are extremely thankful, saying this couldn’t have come at a better time. One woman said, “God bless you all, this comes in handy!”