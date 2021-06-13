Denver police officer victim of hit-and-run crash

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was the victim of a hit and run near Interstate 25 and 6th Avenue Sunday around 3:30 a.m. The driver was suspected to be intoxicated.  

According to a Denver Police Department spokesperson, the officer was helping to block traffic for a minor accident on southbound I-25 near 6th Avenue when another driver hit the vehicle the officer was in. 

That driver pulled over down the road but then ran. He was apprehended and processed for a DUI, but could face even more charges. 

The DPD officer was taken to hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK. 

I-25 was closed in that area for more than three hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

