Denver police officer victim of hit-and-run crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was the victim of a hit and run near Interstate 25 and 6th Avenue Sunday around 3:30 a.m. The driver was suspected to be intoxicated.

According to a Denver Police Department spokesperson, the officer was helping to block traffic for a minor accident on southbound I-25 near 6th Avenue when another driver hit the vehicle the officer was in.

That driver pulled over down the road but then ran. He was apprehended and processed for a DUI, but could face even more charges.

The DPD officer was taken to hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK.

I-25 was closed in that area for more than three hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

