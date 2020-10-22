Denver police officer stops machete-wielding person with patrol car

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a patrol officer used his vehicle to stop a machete-wielding person on Thursday morning.

DPD said it happened at 10900 block of East Smith Road around 5 a.m.

The officer responded to a weapons call. While attempting to talk to the person with the machete, the patrol officer used his vehicle to strike the person. The person sustained serious leg injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding the person’s age, gender or identification.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.