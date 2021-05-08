Denver police officer shot, taken to hospital

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was shot Saturday night in the Sunnyside neighborhood and taken to the hospital.
According to Denver police, there is a large police presence in the 4400 block of Alcott Street where officers are searching for the suspect.
DPD says the officer was shot in the leg.
Sources tell FOX31 the officer was responding to a trespassing call when they were shot.
A perimeter has been set up in the area while police search for the suspected shooter.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with the latest information as we get it.