Denver police officer shot, taken to hospital

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was shot Saturday night in the Sunnyside neighborhood and taken to the hospital.

According to Denver police, there is a large police presence in the 4400 block of Alcott Street where officers are searching for the suspect.

There is a strong police presence in the 4400 Block of North Alcott St. #Denver Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an officer involved shooting. A Denver Officer was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. This is an active investigation. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2021

DPD says the officer was shot in the leg.

Sources tell FOX31 the officer was responding to a trespassing call when they were shot.

Breaking: according to multiple sources..a Denver police officer was just shot while responding to a call near 42nd and Alcott. Officer is being taken to the hospital. Search is underway for suspect in northwest Denver. @KDVR @channel2kwgn — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) May 9, 2021

A perimeter has been set up in the area while police search for the suspected shooter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with the latest information as we get it.