DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said there has been a shooting involving an officer on East Colfax Avenue and Uinta Street on Sunday.

One man has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured, according to DPD.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of E Colfax and Uinta St on a Officer involved shooting . Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted as information comes available. pic.twitter.com/1zuoc5nesD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2021

All westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue at Yosemite are closed. Police advise anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.

#APDTrafficAlert: All westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue at Yosemite Street are CLOSED. Alternate routes advised. https://t.co/ZGl23fP00Z — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as new information is received.