DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Arvada, the Arvada Police Department said.

The crash happened at 2:24 p.m. at West 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, APD said. One of the cars involved in the three-car crash was a DPD vehicle.

The female officer suffered serious bodily injuries, but DPD did not know what she was doing in Arvada, the department said. Arvada PD is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are received.