DENVER (KDVR) — Three Denver police officers were severely injured at Colfax Avenue and Logan Street at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department says.

DPD says they are searching for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, Wyoming license plate: 59722. Police say the vehicle may have extensive front end damage.

This vehicle struck the Denver police vehicle and took off.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.