DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash.

The crash happened at Northfield Boulevard and Quebec Street around 4 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with a broken hand. Another person was also transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Southbound Quebec is closed at 53rd Avenue. Northbound Quebec is closed at 51st Avenue.

The crash is under investigation.