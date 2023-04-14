DENVER (KDVR) — An investigation is underway after an incident sent a Denver Police Department officer to the hospital on Friday morning.

DPD said a disturbance was reported near 6th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street around 1:20 a.m.

A police officer was injured during the incident and taken to the hospital with what DPD said were non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police have not said what lead to the officer being injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.