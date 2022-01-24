Denver police officer hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit while working crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police Department officer was hospitalized Monday morning after the officer’s patrol vehicle was hit while the officer was investigating a crash.

It happened at eastbound I-70 and Brighton Blvd. around 1:30 a.m.

The DPD officer was investigating a crash when a driver hit the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Both the officer and motorist were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A stretch of I-70 was closed for some time but has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.