DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an officer has been fired after being arrested in Aurora on Saturday night.

DPD said officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested after an incident that involved two other people.

Caballero is facing the following charges:

Harassment – domestic violence

Menacing

Prohibited use of weapons

DPD said Caballero joined the department in 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division. He was in a probationary period of his employment at the time of his arrest.

Caballero was terminated from the department on Oct. 18, DPD said.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine the final charges in this case.