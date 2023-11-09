DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was suspended with pay after he was arrested Wednesday in Adams County.

According to the Denver Police Department, Anthony Guzman Jr. was placed on modified duty on Aug. 14 when the department was notified Guzman was under investigation for an Aug. 8 incident in Thornton.

DPD did not say what the incident was but said he was accused of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and so was not fired.

Guzman worked in the Patrol Division before Aug. 14 after joining the department in 2022.

DPD said it takes “any allegations of misconduct or law violations involving officers seriously,” and said the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency, would be involved in any disciplinary process.

“That disciplinary process is on hold until the case is adjudicated in the courts, per standard protocol,” the department stated in its release.

Guzman is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6 for a temporary orders hearing, according to Colorado court records.