AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A rookie Denver police officer arrested over the weekend reportedly got drunk, harassed his girlfriend and pulled a gun on a man, arrest documents show.

Daniel Caballero, 28, was fired on Tuesday, according to the Denver Police Department. The former officer had only been on the job since 2021.

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31 gives more detail about what reportedly happened before Caballero’s arrest.

Affidavit: Off-duty officer pulled gun on man

Police in Aurora were dispatched to the 900 block of South Waco Way around 11:21 p.m. Saturday, according to the Aurora Police Department. A woman reported that Caballero was drunk and pulled a gun on her brother.

According to the affidavit, Caballero and a group of friends went to a party around 4 p.m. that day at the home of his longtime girlfriend’s parents.

While there, Caballero reportedly “consumed several hard seltzers, beer and shots of an unknown alcoholic beverage,” according to the affidavit. Caballero had become “highly intoxicated” by the time his girlfriend drove the group home around 10 p.m.

On the drive home, Caballero’s girlfriend said he pulled on her hair as she drove. Once they returned to the home on Waco Way, the group got into an argument.

“During the argument, Daniel grabbed a black Glock 26 and pressed it into (a man’s) abdomen,” according to the affidavit, and the man said “this made him scared for his life.”

Caballero was arrested on Saturday and held on counts of felony menacing, domestic violence, misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Court records show he posted a $5,000 bond on Monday and is represented by a public defender.

Arrested Denver officer was a rookie

Caballero joined the Denver Police Department in 2021 and was assigned to patrol. He was still on probation and was fired on Tuesday, the department said.

Records show Caballero is certified under Colorado’s Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST. The state’s POST database already lists his arrest in his certification record.

Colorado’s POST database was created in the landmark police accountability law passed in 2020. It requires the state to keep track of when an officer is untruthful, fails to follow training requirements, is decertified or is fired.