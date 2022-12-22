DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect connected to a carjacking that happened in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood in mid-December.

The robbery carjacking happened on the 1500 block of North Xavier Street on the afternoon of Dec.11 according to police.

Suspect description:

White male

5 feet 8 inches tall

Medium build

Has light-colored hair

Has light facial hair

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – Denver Police Department

Suspect last seen wearing:

A grey zip-up hoodie

A black beanie

A baggy pair of jeans

White shoes

A black backpack

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above, or has any information that could help investigators locate the suspect, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling (720) 913-7867.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.