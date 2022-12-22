DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect connected to a carjacking that happened in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood in mid-December.
The robbery carjacking happened on the 1500 block of North Xavier Street on the afternoon of Dec.11 according to police.
Suspect description:
- White male
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- Medium build
- Has light-colored hair
- Has light facial hair
Suspect last seen wearing:
- A grey zip-up hoodie
- A black beanie
- A baggy pair of jeans
- White shoes
- A black backpack
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above, or has any information that could help investigators locate the suspect, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling (720) 913-7867.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.