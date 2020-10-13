Denver police need help identifying woman in aggravated robbery

The suspect in a robbery at 1000 S. Federal Blvd. Credit: Denver PD

DENVER (KDVR) – Police are trying to identify a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery occurred in the 1000 block of South Federal Boulevard at about 11:39 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The suspect is described as a Black woman who was observed getting out of the passenger seat of a 1996-2000 red Chrysler Sebring convertible. The vehicle has a black roof, no license plates and was missing the rear window.

Suspect seen leaving this 1996 – 2000 red Chrysler Sebring convertible

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.