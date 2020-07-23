Denver police need help identifying suspects in Montbello Walmart robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for help identifying three suspects in connection with a July 8 robbery at a Walmart.





Suspects in July 8 Walmart robbery



The Walmart is located at 5141 N. Chambers Rd. in Montbello.

Police describe all three suspects as Black males between 18 and 21 years old. They are approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information on this unsolved robbery. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at: 720-913-7867.