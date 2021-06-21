Denver police need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:04 a.m. on June 13.

Hit-and-run suspect vehicle (Credit: DPD)

Officers said that the vehicle (pictured above) ran a stop sign and hit an SUV at North Verbena Street and East 14th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene northbound on Verbena Street, then eastbound on Colfax Avenue past Yosemite Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.