Denver police need help identifying suspect in downtown aggravated assault

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on September 12.

The assault took place in the 1900 block of Market Street in Denver.

The police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, has a beard and mustache and appears to be somewhere in his 20s to 30s.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.