DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred at 4500 West 38th Ave. on March 25 about 5:35 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 6-foot-1 inch tall with a medium build, between 30 and 49 years old.

He was seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and jeans.

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.