Denver police need help identifying robbery suspect

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for information about a suspect in a early Sunday morning robbery.

The robbery occurred around 4:02 a.m. at 1800 Welton Street.

The suspect (pictured above) is described as a black man, between 22 and 29 years old, about 6 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

