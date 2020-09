Denver police need help identifying attempted murder suspect

Aggravated robbery and attempted murder suspect in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery and attempted murder.



The incident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Friday at 5455 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

Police warn the suspect was armed with an edged weapon during the incident.

Authorities did not provide further details about what occurred.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.