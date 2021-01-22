Denver police: Man killed in shooting near West Alameda

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died after he was shot in southwest Denver on Friday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at West Alameda Avenue and South Raritan Street.

Police said the man took himself to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

DPD is investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested.

Alameda is closed between South Pecos and Raritan streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.