DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly triple shooting that left a 4-year-old boy and family members dead at a northeast Denver apartment complex in late April.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on April 26 around 5:54 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street. Aquasia Parham, who said she’s the boy’s mother, told FOX31 he was 4 years old. Parham said her grandmother and brother were also killed.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 to anyone with information on this multiple homicide case.

Denver Police Department’s Division Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya is set to announce an arrest in this case on Monday at 4 p.m.

