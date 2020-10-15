Denver police looking for woman missing since Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a woman who has been missing since Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, DPD said Amber Young, 30, was last seen in the 4700 block of East Mississippi Avenue.

Police described Young as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She may be driving a black 2008 Nissan Juke with Colorado license plates 789-ROK.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact Denver police at: 720-913-2000.