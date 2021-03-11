Denver police looking for woman missing since Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Mssing Denver woman, Jasmine Cigarroa

Jasmine Cigarroa, 24, has been missing since going out with friends on Monday, according to police. She was last seen near East 28th Avenue and Roslyn Street.

Police described Cigarroa as white with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cigarroa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Denver police at: 720-913-2000.