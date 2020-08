DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 in connection to a fatal hit and run on Monday evening.

License plate: ABSX81.

Police say the pedestrian, a woman, has died. The hit and run happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday at West Mississippi and Shoshone Street in Denver.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information.

UPDATE: The adult female victim in this hit & run investigation has been pronounced deceased. Investigators are still working to locate the run vehicle. If you see it, or have any info regarding this incident, please call 720-913-7867. #Denver https://t.co/r8j9gYe0ih — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2020