DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a vehicle involved in suspicious activity earlier this month.

According to Denver Police Department, the vehicle was spotted on Dec. 2 around 3:50 p.m. near the 200 block of North Fairfax Street and was involved in suspicious activity, though police did not specify what the activity was.

The male suspect driving the vehicle is being sought for theft from a motor vehicle on Dec. 5. around 4:40 p.m. when he took the vehicle owner’s purse and credit card. The credit card was then used at a business close by.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark gray 1997-2003 Chevrolet S-10 or a GMC S-15 Sonoma. It is a two-door with tinted windows and peeling paint on the black topper. The exhaust is reported to be loud as well.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his late 30s or early 40s. He is said to be around 5 feet 8 inches, “chubby” and bald.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to contact them at (720) 913-7867.