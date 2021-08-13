Denver police looking for two suspects in Monday afternoon shooting

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting suspect (Credit: DPD)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are looking for two suspects in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1500 North Verbena St. just before 5 p.m., according to police.

  • Shooting suspect (Credit: DPD)

The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white shirt, black pants and a fanny pack.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a grey tank top, jean shorts with holes and a fanny pack.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

