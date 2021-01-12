Denver police looking for two suspects in aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police are asking for information about two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened the evening of Jan. 5.

The robbery occurred at 3455 West 10th Ave. at about 7:10 p.m.

One suspect is wearing a camouflage Aeropostale sweatshirt in a surveillance photo. He is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Another suspect is wearing a purple sweatshirt in a surveillance photo. He is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan. It was last seen traveling southbound on Knox Court from West 10th Avenue, police said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.