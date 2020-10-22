Denver police looking for suspects who shot a pet cat

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for two people who are suspected of shooting a pet cat.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 Block of North Meade Street.

A handgun was used to kill the cat, which was in the owner’s driveway. The cat died on the scene.

Police are looking for two suspects. The driver is described as a White or Hispanic man. The passenger is described as a woman with a heavy build. The vehicle appears to be a 2019-2020 Gray Chevrolet Malibu sedan.



Cat shooting suspect and vehicle

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.