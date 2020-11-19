Denver police looking for suspect in multiple robberies

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in several robberies that occurred on the morning of Nov. 14.

He is described as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. A white sedan believed to be 2019-2020 Nissan Altima has been associated with the suspect and robberies.

According to police, two of the incidents occurred in Southwest Denver and the other in the Five Points area.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.